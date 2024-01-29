Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 32,945 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,164,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $681,004,000 after buying an additional 1,076,905 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $154.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

