MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.