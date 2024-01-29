MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

