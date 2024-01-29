MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,367 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $28.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $214.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2166 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.