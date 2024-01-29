MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after purchasing an additional 428,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.4 %

ENSG opened at $114.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $118.85.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

