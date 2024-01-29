MGO One Seven LLC Sells 856 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 428.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRH by 5,175.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,833,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CRH by 135.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in CRH by 121.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,003,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $69.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

