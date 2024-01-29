Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $48,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $86.92 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

