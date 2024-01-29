Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,619 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 45,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $403.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $242.20 and a 1 year high of $407.01.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

