Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $403.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $242.20 and a 1 year high of $407.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

