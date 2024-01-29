Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $28.92 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.78.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

