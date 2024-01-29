Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $15.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. Modiv Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 56.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

