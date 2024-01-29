Morguard North American to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MRG)

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Morguard North American has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.
