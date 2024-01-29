M&T Bank Corp Sells 501 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,142,000 after purchasing an additional 570,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Roblox Trading Down 2.2 %

Roblox stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

