NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS FJUL opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $433.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

