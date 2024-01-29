NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.78.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

