NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CL opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $83.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

