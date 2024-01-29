NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after purchasing an additional 232,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

SITE opened at $156.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.