NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 3,279 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,387.6% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 356,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 346,488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $167.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.82. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

