NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 6,920 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

