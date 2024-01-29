NBC Securities Inc. Invests $402,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at $488,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in AZEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 63,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AZEK by 20.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 18.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 13.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

AZEK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

