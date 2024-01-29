NBC Securities Inc. Invests $410,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $294.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.09. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.