NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $407,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $92.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $95.63.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

