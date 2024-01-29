NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARKX stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

About ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.