NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,824 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $167.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

