NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

SDY stock opened at $123.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

