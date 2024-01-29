NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,645 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IYR stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

