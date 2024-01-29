NBC Securities Inc. Takes $457,000 Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Revolve Group stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

