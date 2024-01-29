NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 365,033 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 801.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.27 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

