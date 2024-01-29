NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NewMarket worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 62.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $4,666,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $539,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $559.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $334.36 and a one year high of $599.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

