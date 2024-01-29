Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THC

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.