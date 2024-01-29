Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 304.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.