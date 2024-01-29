Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 212.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,594,000 after buying an additional 1,605,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after buying an additional 338,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 199,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after buying an additional 194,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Further Reading

