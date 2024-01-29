Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

