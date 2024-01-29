Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CG stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

