Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,534 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 16,893.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 303,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $77.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

