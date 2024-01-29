Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,413,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $13,584,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

