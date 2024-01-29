Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,002 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

