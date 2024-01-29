Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $377.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $423.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.