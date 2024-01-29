Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,647 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Ralph Lauren worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after buying an additional 700,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $144.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.