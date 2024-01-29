Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,488.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,572.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,695.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.