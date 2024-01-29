Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 325 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

IDEX Stock Up 0.7 %

IDEX stock opened at $209.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average is $209.19. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

