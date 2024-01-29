Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 335 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $201.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

