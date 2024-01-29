Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.6 %

NPI stock opened at C$24.78 on Monday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.53.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2333333 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.71.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

