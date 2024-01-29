Northwest Natural Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Northwest Natural by 111.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

