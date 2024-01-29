NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on February 15th

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

