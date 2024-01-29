Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

OMC stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

