ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,367 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

