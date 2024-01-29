Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HERD opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.