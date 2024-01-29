Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 114,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 537,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 102,096 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $66.81 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

