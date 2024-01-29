Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Paychex worth $54,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.94 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $119.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

